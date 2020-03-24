NBW Capital LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $75.88 on Tuesday, hitting $1,130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,891. The stock has a market cap of $776.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,354.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

