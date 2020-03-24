NBW Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $10.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,402. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.