NBW Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,944 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of NGL Energy Partners worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 196.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 2,289,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,868. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $319.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

