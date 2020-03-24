NBW Capital LLC Grows Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB traded up $15.16 on Tuesday, hitting $158.37. The company had a trading volume of 753,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.88. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.87.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

