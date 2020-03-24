NBW Capital LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $1,574,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,399,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of FTV traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. 3,340,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

