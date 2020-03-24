NBW Capital LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 144,147 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Plains GP worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

