NBW Capital LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Palomar worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palomar by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 255,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 242.82. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100.

