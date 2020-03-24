NBW Capital LLC Has $9.86 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average is $147.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

