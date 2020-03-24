NBW Capital LLC Purchases 6,114 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Cfra lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

LNG traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,412. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

