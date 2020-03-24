NBW Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,604,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,851,764. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $5,853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,039,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,203,231.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

