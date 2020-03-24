NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,516 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.10. 2,297,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,482. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,724 shares of company stock worth $5,022,030. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

