NBW Capital LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap accounts for about 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,186 shares of company stock worth $189,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 2,070,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.56%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

