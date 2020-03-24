NBW Capital LLC Sells 5,416 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 127.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 269,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 292,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

