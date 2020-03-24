NBW Capital LLC Sells 601 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 17,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

NYSE:TYL traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, reaching $270.98. The stock had a trading volume of 277,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.19 and a 200 day moving average of $290.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

