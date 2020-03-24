NBW Capital LLC Sells 6,917 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,003. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exelixis from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,457 shares of company stock worth $13,556,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

