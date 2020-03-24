NBW Capital LLC Sells 902 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Steris comprises about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Steris by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

STE traded up $10.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.11. 782,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,177. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.89.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

