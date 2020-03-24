NBW Capital LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,086,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,613,000 after purchasing an additional 424,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

WM traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.07. 4,781,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,276. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

