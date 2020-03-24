NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners accounts for 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.33% of BP Midstream Partners worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 687,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $824.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.66. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.