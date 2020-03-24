NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 127,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rob L. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $332,931.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,042. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

