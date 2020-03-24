nDEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 47.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, nDEX has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $1,465.95 and approximately $38.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.02635581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00185608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

