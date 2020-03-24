Neblio (NEBL) Hits One Day Volume of $139,716.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Neblio has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $139,716.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00005599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Binance. During the last week, Neblio has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018779 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013950 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005917 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,160,939 coins and its circulating supply is 15,564,463 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

