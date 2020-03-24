Nebulas (NAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.74 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003857 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, LBank and Gate.io. Nebulas has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,840,929 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Neraex, BCEX, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Allcoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

