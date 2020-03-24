Nectar (NEC) Price Tops $0.0578 on Major Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $7.50. Nectar has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $116.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00086562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,586.27 or 0.99739332 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00067237 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

