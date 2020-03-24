NEM (XEM) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. NEM has a total market cap of $354.65 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEM has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Iquant, COSS and OpenLedger DEX.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Kryptono, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, CoinTiger, OKEx, Livecoin, Bittrex, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Crex24, Bitbns, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, YoBit, Upbit, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Liquid, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Zaif, B2BX, Coinsuper, Indodax and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

