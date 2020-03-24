Neo Price Up 23.8% This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Neo has a market capitalization of $483.13 million and approximately $473.15 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $6.85 or 0.00103001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper, Coinnest and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.02629001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00185652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Livecoin, BitForex, CoinEx, Ovis, Coinsuper, Koinex, Tidebit, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bitinka, Bittrex, BCEX, Gate.io, COSS, Liquid, HitBTC, Coinrail, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Allcoin, Bibox, LBank, Exrates, TDAX, BigONE, Upbit, Huobi, BitMart, Binance and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

