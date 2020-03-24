Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NEOG traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 514,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,898. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at $781,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,477 shares of company stock worth $5,106,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

