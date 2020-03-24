Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 105 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 105 price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 81 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 107.20.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

