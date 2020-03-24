Nestree Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a market capitalization of $834,029.52 and $770,968.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00085187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,735.01 or 1.00469690 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000867 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00068083 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,051,319 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

