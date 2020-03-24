NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NetApp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 65.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

