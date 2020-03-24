Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 625,348 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.99% of Netflix worth $1,410,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,078,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.08. 6,190,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,827. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.58.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.