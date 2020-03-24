Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Hits Market Cap of $80,122.05

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00015077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $80,122.05 and $5,611.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00051596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.35 or 0.03973332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003559 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.