Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,136. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

