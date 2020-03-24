New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

NBEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $96.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business’s revenue was up 322.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 178,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 1,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.