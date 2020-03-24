New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Age Beverages earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted New Age Beverages’ analysis:

NBEV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 27,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,783. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.88. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

