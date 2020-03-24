Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NEM traded up $5.37 on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,979,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,415,008. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

