NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NEWT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $221.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.05%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,505 shares of company stock worth $106,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $3,228,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

