Newton (NEW) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Newton has a total market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.02629001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00185652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

