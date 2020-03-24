NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 503% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 705.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $43.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TOKOK and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00591904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, STEX, TOKOK and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

