Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) versus Mountain Province Diamonds (NYSE:MPVDF) Critical Review

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.21 -$146.63 million $0.36 10.14 Mountain Province Diamonds $239.94 million 0.23 -$14.61 million $0.06 4.42

Mountain Province Diamonds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexa Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 2 5 1 0 1.88 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $9.91, indicating a potential upside of 171.40%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.75%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -6.29% 0.76% 0.37% Mountain Province Diamonds -15.48% -6.67% -3.18%

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

