Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $31,380.30 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $31,380.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,291.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,011. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

