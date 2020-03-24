Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given New Price Target at Guggenheim

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 641,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,990. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $70,306.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,983.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,504 shares of company stock worth $1,225,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $87,109,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,977 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

