NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NXTC has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $894.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.