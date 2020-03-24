Nexus Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Binance. Nexus has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $55,383.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

