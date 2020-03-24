NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 164.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down C$1.65 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.84. 1,305,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.86 and a 12-month high of C$39.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

