Nicola Roxon Buys 2,500 Shares of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) insider Nicola Roxon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.70 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,747.50 ($11,877.66).

LIC traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$4.93 ($3.50). 856,253 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.41 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.31. Lifestyle Communities Limited has a 52-week low of A$5.02 ($3.56) and a 52-week high of A$9.87 ($7.00).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Lifestyle Communities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Lifestyle Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manages affordable communities for homeowners in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

