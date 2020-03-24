Nicole S. Lorch Acquires 1,200 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) COO Nicole S. Lorch acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $16,476.00.

Shares of INBK stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 1,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

