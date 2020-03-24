Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) PT Set at C$5.25 by Pi Financial

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) has been assigned a C$5.25 price target by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 245.39% from the company’s previous close.

TSE NHK traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 67,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of $58.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33. Nighthawk Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.65.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

