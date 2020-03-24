Nike (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nike (NYSE:NKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Nike stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,605,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,535. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.34.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

