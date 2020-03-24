Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $88.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.34.

NKE stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.64. 6,357,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,288,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nike by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

