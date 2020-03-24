Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $46,126.51 and $49.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

